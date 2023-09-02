Who's Hiring?
Man in hospital after shooting at club on I-40

The Amarillo Police Department says a male shooting victim is in the hospital after an overnight shooting at an area club.(WTVG)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says a male shooting victim is in the hospital after an overnight shooting at an area club.

Police say at 1:59 a.m., officers were called to Players Club at 2121 I-40 East on a shooting.

APD says the male victim was shot multiple times and transported to an area hospital for his injures.

The victim told officers he went outside to get in his car and someone shot him.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers line at (806) 374-4400.

