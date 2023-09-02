Hot, Hot, Hot

Who's Hiring?
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Temperatures today will top out in the upper 90′s for most of the area (some could hit 100 degrees) along with plenty of sunshine. These hot and sunny conditions look to continue for tomorrow, the entire work week, and perhaps into next weekend as well. It could be quite a while before we see cooler temperatures or any kind of significant rain chance.

