DPS responding to rollover crash on I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS has confirmed a two-vehicle crash on Southbound I-27 in between Sundown Ln and McCormick Rd.

DPS says the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. and one of the vehicles overturned.

At this time, DPS says it is unknown if there are any injuries.

Details remain limited, we will update you as information is released.

NewsChannel10 crews are headed to the scene.

