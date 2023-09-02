Darien Lewis game-winning interception seals Palo Duro win over Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was an all-time classic matchup between the Palo Duro Dons and Caprock Longhorns at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The Dons held the edge all night over Caprock, controlling the action through their rushing attack and with a incredible defensive effort.

Palo Duro held a 17-7 lead in the third quarter, but Caprock punched back in the fourth.

With just six minutes left in the game, the Longhorns brought the score to 20-14 with a Lleyton Brown touchdown pass to Carlos Gonzalez in the corner of the endzone.

Caprock then got the stop and had the ball with 3:31 to go and a chance to take the lead.

The Longhorns put together great drive to get into the redzone with under a minute to go. On a key fourth and six, Caprock’s Lleyton Brown found an open receiver to convert and it seemed as though the Longhorns were destined for a stunning late victory.

That was until Darien Lewis left his mark on the game.

Brown looked towards the endzone and the Palo Duro star sophomore QB/S read the play perfectly and came away with a clutch game-winning pick to clinch the win for the Dons.

The play is just another example of how special Darien Lewis has proven himself to be for the Dons. The star youngster has already shined on offense early on this year, and has now shown he’s a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball as well.

It’s become very clear to those watching Palo Duro early on this season that Lewis has a bright future ahead of him.

The Dons welcome in Estacado next week and Caprock will head to Pampa for a matchup with the Harvesters.

