Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Camren Cavalier and Canadian offense shines in win over Bushland

VIDEO: Camren Cavalier and Canadian offense shines in win over Bushland - clipped version
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the final three quarters of Friday night’s game between Canadian and Bushland, the Wildcats and Falcons looked evenly matched.

That wasn’t the case in the first quarter.

In a stunning turn of events, the Canadian Wildcats went up 35-0 in just the first few minutes of the game, pouring in touchdown after touchdown.

The dynamic trio of quarterback Camren Cavalier and receivers Luke Flowers and Preston Neumeyer looked unstoppable as they dominated offensively, connecting on multiple chunk plays resulting in an unbelievable scoring barrage for the Wildcats.

In the second half, the Falcons climbed back into it and brought it within 10, but Canadian held them off as the offense continued to make plays when needed leading to a 55-35 win for the Wildcats.

“Things kind of went out way early.” Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier said. “Sometimes that can be scary when you play somebody like Bushland, there was a lot of football to play when we scored all those points in the first quarter and those guys didn’t make anything easy.”

“Our line came out and showed up today and really did their part.” Wildcats quarterback Camren Cavalier said. “That was amazing. They helped us win tonight. It was them tonight.”

Next week, the Wildcats face off against Elk City. Last year, that game was one of the best of the season with the Wildcats falling just short in a one-point overtime loss. The Falcons will be heading to Childress to face the Bobcats.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Amarillo police: 1 man dead after being hit by car near Amarillo Boulevard
Amarillo police: 1 man dead after being hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/1
(Credit: Juan Pablo Gonzalez)
Amarillo crews put out trash fire near Grand Street

Latest News

VIDEO: Lance and Andy Cavalier
VIDEO: Lance and Andy Cavalier
VIDEO: Camren Cavalier and Canadian offense shines in win over Bushland - clipped version
VIDEO: Camren Cavalier and Canadian offense shines in win over Bushland - clipped version
Darien Lewis comes away with clutch interception to seal win over Caprock.
Darien Lewis game-winning interception seals Palo Duro win over Caprock
Perryton and Canyon players embrace after intentional delay of game penalty to honor community...
Canyon holds special moment for Perryton with intentional delay of game to start first drive