West Texas Building Trades Council invites public to Labor Day Picnic Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas Building Trades Council is bringing back the Amarillo Labor Day Picnic on Monday.

The event will take place Sept. 4 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Park, 2501 S. Washington St.

Organizers say the picnic is set to return after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The picnic will feature complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks as well as various food trucks.

The community can also enjoy live music, community guest speakers, games, inflatables and more.

