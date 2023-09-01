SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Reynolds, Kevin Hurn and Chris Caray

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Reynolds, Kevin Hurn and Chris Caray on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach:

For this week’s game of the week, Bushland Football Head Coach Josh Reynolds talks to us about their game tonight against Canadian, what it’s been like facing this team for 4 years in a row and more!

Kevin Hurn, Silverton Football Head Coach:

Silverton Football Head Coach Kevin Hurn talks to us about their win last week against Paducah, the team’s confidence level, expectations going forward and more!

Chris Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster:

Sod Poodles Broadcaster Chirs Caray talks to us about the 2nd half of the season for the Sod Poodles, their current series against Midland and more!

