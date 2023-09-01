Severe Clear

As you gear up for your Labor Day weekend, you can expect one thing for certain: heat. Temperatures are looking to be around 10° above normals for this time of year, with high 90°s and maybe even triple digits for some not only through the weekend, but the next 7 days as a whole. Coming back to the holiday weekend, we’ll see light breezes Saturday, with mostly sunny skies, followed by near calm winds with the hottest temperatures of the weekend on Sunday. For Monday, we’ll see some passing clouds, but nothing extreme, paired with more heat and perhaps breezier conditions.

