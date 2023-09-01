Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Severe Clear

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As you gear up for your Labor Day weekend, you can expect one thing for certain: heat. Temperatures are looking to be around 10° above normals for this time of year, with high 90°s and maybe even triple digits for some not only through the weekend, but the next 7 days as a whole. Coming back to the holiday weekend, we’ll see light breezes Saturday, with mostly sunny skies, followed by near calm winds with the hottest temperatures of the weekend on Sunday. For Monday, we’ll see some passing clouds, but nothing extreme, paired with more heat and perhaps breezier conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Court documents show cocaine seized during a Monday drug seizure in Oldham County was valued in...
Cocaine seized during drug bust in Oldham County worth nearly $5 million
Jaysen Braman (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man from police chase
The Canyon Police Department has set up a safe exchange area for community members meeting up...
Canyon Police Department creates safe exchange zone for online transactions

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
The Heat Continues
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Heat Continues Into Labor Day Weekend
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Hot Through The Weekend