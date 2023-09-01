Ruben on the Road: Borger natives return to hometown to coach cheer team

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a trip to Borger and meets up with two Borger natives who returned home to coach the cheer team.

Anna Estrada, cheer coach for the Borger cheer team, says one of the goals she’s been trying to implement this year is getting rid of the stereotypes of the cheer world.

While many people think cheerleading is like the movies, Estrada says that’s not the case here.

“Our girls are here to work, and they’re here to represent Borger in a good way, and they’re here to cheer on sports, academics, band, whatever it might be,” Estrada said. “Our girls are going to be behind our students, regardless of what the situation might be.”

Cheer coach Madai Montoya says the team practices every day and has worked hard to learn so many routines, dances and cheers.

“They’re the ones that kind of brighten up the mood. When everything’s going downhill, there’s always someone that’s there kind of to pick you up,” said Montoya.

Natalie Hawley, a senior on the cheer team, says she thinks it puts a lot of pressure on some people, but it also gives them a reason to feel more like they have a responsibility as there are younger kids looking up to them.

“So it’s important that we’re role models for them and that we carry ourselves in a respectful manner at all events and that we’re just being role models for all the people watching us,” said Hawley.

Cheer team senior Kendall Downs says it’s very important to have standards like when one wants to meet a certain goal. A lot of people don’t think cheer is a sport, but she says cheer teams do complete like other sports.

“So I feel like, to put, we have to put a certain standard for cheer as well and not just push it aside like, ‘Oh, we’re just cheering at games.’ Like, there is a standard, and I think it’s good to leave a legacy because then it will show other girls that want to be cheerleaders, ‘Oh, we have to meet this,’” said Downs.

Cheer coach Montoya says it was a whole new experience and really an honor to be one of the first squads ever in Borger to do that. It really cool to see how talented other schools are and show them what Borger has to offer.

“It’s a blessing getting to come back home, you know, getting to come back and serve,” said cheer coach Estrada. “You know, the community that saw me grow up as a person, it’s a blessing, and I’m excited to be back home teaching the girls what I love most, which is cheerleading.”

