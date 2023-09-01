OPSU Aggies gearing up for football season under new leadership

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA)- We continue our coverage of the start of college football here at NewsChannel 10.

Next up, we have the Oklahoma Panhandle State Aggies.

Up in No Man’s Land, the Aggies are coming into the season with some talent returning, but a lot of new faces. One of those being new head coach, Cory Miller.

OPSU finished last season 4-6, and are looking to flip the script this season.

Miller says one goal of this program is to establish themselves as a physical football team.

As one can expect, there are a lot of nerves headed out of all camp and into the season.

“The scenery may change a little but, we’ve got to control the ball, we’ve got to get turnovers on defense, we’ve got to score more point than them,” Coach Miller said. “That stuff never changes, but there’s a lot of excitement because of the newness.”

The players are also buying and enjoying what Coach Miller and his coaching staff.

“Coach is real big on being competitive not combative, so we’ve got to bring it everyday in practice,” quarterback Brandon Stephens said. “We just make sure we stay focused. We’re on the same team, we’re all going for the same goal. Just trying to win at the end of the day.”

“You know it’s been a learning experience with a new coach and a new defense, but it’s been a great experience overall. Definitely been a change, you know, but it’s been great. The energy around the team has been really been great with the new coaches, so can’t complain,” linebacker Kameron Dickerson said.

The Aggies kickoff the season this Saturday on their home turf against Southwest Baptist University.

That is their only non-conference game on the schedule. They start conference play on the road against Wayland Baptist September 9th.

