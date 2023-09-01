Who's Hiring?
Office Depot, Office Max stores hosting coloring workshops this weekend

Office Depot and Office Max stores will be hosting free coloring workshops this weekend.
Office Depot and Office Max stores will be hosting free coloring workshops this weekend.(Deric Rush)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Office Depot and Office Max stores will be hosting free coloring workshops this weekend.

Organizers say this Saturday and Sunday during normal business hours, Office Depot and Office Max stores will be offering a creative and colorful outlet for attendees.

While supplies last, attendees can also receive a free 24-box of Crayola Crayons. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To learn more or to find a store, click here.

