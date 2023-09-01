Who's Hiring?
Lan Larison runs for 109 yards and 3 TDs; UC Davis beats Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in opener

Lan Larison ran for 109 yards on 16 carries and had three of UC Davis’ five rushing touchdowns as the Aggies beat Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in the season opener for both teams
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Lan Larison ran for 109 yards on 16 carries and had three of UC Davis’ five rushing touchdowns as the Aggies beat Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Matteo Perez added 83 yards rushing, including a 25-yard touchdown that made it 31-0 with about a minute left in the first half, and C.J. Hutton scored on a 3-yard run. Miles Hastings completed 22 of 30 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Hunter Ridley kicked a 37-yard field goal before Larison scored on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter and a 2-yard scamper with 9:31 left in the second to give UC Davis a 17-0 lead.

Ridley made a 24-yarder late in the third quarter and Hastings connected with Josh Gale for a 15-yard touchdown that made it 41-3 with 13:18 left.

Keith Miller III scored Texas A&M Commerce's only touchdown on a 65-yard catch-and-run with 8:45 to play. Peter Parrish, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, completed 6 of 12 passes for 54 yards with three interceptions for the Lions and was replaced by Josh Magana in the fourth quarter. Magana went 5 of 7 for 89 yards, including Miller's TD. Parrish and Magana, a transfer from Reedley (Cal) College, were part of first-year coach Clint Dolezel's inaugural recruiting class during the December early signing period.

Dolezel was hired in December and is the third alum to be named the program's head coach. A member of the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame, Dolezel was also a member of the then-East Texas State golf and track and field teams.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

