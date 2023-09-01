Who's Hiring?
Lady Buffs extend 27-match win streak in season opener

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team, the defending Division II national champions, opened their season on Friday with a win over East Central 3-1 at the BritKare Lady Buff classic.

After the win this morning, West Texas A&M extended its match win streak to 27 matches.

The Lady Buffs took set one, 25-16, and two,25-23 from the Tigers, dropped set three, 23-25, but then came back hot in set four, 25-13, to seal the deal with a 3-1 victory.

West Texas A&M continues play in the BritKare Lady Buff Classic against Adams State Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the Lady Buffs will face St. Mary’s at 2:00 p.m. and Davenport at 7:00 p.m. All games at ‘The Box’ at West Texas A&M.

