The Heat Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures are already heating up across the area, setting up for anther hot and sunny day where highs will range in the 90′s and low 100′s. It will be a good evening to watch some Friday night football, although it will still be a bit hot outside as the games are starting. Temperatures will remain hot through Labor Day weekend and through next week as well, with no relief in sight with either cooler temperatures or any rain chances.

