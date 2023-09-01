Heat Continues Into Labor Day Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Just like yesterday, today will feature completely sunny skies, a southerly breezy at about 10-20 mph, and highs building into the mid to upper 90′s. Similar temperatures will continue into the weekend, where some areas could see triple digit temps. No relief is in sight as hot temperatures and dry conditions look to last all through the weekend and next week as well.

