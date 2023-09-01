GOOD NEWS: Longtime area farmer donates vast tractor collection to future generations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Long time farmer Bob Phipps knows a lot about farming.

“I grew cotton, corn, wheat and milo and I had it all in rotation,” said Bob Phipps, Longtime Area Farmer

He now wants to give back and pave the way for some in the next generation of those pursuing careers in agriculture with a very meaningful donation to the WT AG program.

“The gift that Mr. Phipps has given back towards extension allows us to have an intern in Randall County that is paid for the students. But now because of the funding aspect that he’s provided, these students can actually go do these internships because that’s where their passion is and not have to worry about paying the rent, the bills, during this internship,” said Dr. Lance Kieth, Associate Dean of Agriculture and Natural Science.

But it’s not just a financial donation Bob is making. In a very personal expression of generosity, he is also donating his huge collection of toy John Deere tractors, it contains several hundred pieces.

“I got some when I was 8 years old, and got to play with them and whatnot. Anything John Deere probably has got that I can get a model out of, I pretty well have it.

The bond between farmer and tractor is very strong, but Bob leaves them in good hands at the University, and hopes it inspires and enriches the experience of others.

“I’m getting to the age that I need to kind of let somebody else have it and I thought this would be the best place we could go. Let the students see what it takes and then some that’s not involved in agriculture. They can see what it takes to put you know, food on the table,” continues Phipps.

“The really neat part about it is Bob wants future students to understand where agriculture has come from and where it’s going and this is a visual reminder. You know Bob has made the comment that he doesn’t have a college degree but the thing about Bob was, he went to work and then he started learning outside of college and he recognizes how important that is,” said Keith Brown, Major Gift Officer.

“To help other students where they can have a degree out of it. That’s my purpose,” said Phipps.

The financial gift Bob is making of course is extremely important to the university but this gift from the heart, just gives it a special personal touch to AG students. Now that’s some good news.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.