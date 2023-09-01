Who's Hiring?
English as a second language classes start back up at Amarillo Public Library

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is a hub for various nationalities, and that brings the challenge of a large refugee population eager to learn English.

That’s why the Amarillo Public Library continues to offer ESL classes.

“A lot of them are Spanish speakers and that helps me because I do speak Spanish. We had a couple who was from India, we had a couple who was from Vietnam and we were able to help them as well,” said Youth & Families Assistant for the Amarillo Public Library Elise Sutton.

Registration will be held on Sept. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at both the downtown and east branch libraries.

“This year we’re trying to do a lot more conversing with the students so that they can talk more and have more every day colloquialism with the other people, the other students and themselves and their family members,” said Sutton.

Due to high demand, the library has decided for the first time to offer two classes.

“We had a lot of people sign up last year and for the first couple of months we had the room packed with at least 40 people, and we’re not putting a limit on any amount of people who show up for this,” said Sutton.

Classes will run from Sept. 11 through Dec. 5.

For more information on registering and classes, call 806-378-4245.

