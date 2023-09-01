DPS: SUV strikes, kills man trying to avoid crash near Cactus

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a man is dead after being hit by an SUV trying to avoid a crash Thursday morning near Cactus.

Officials say around 4:30 a.m., a 2018 Ford Escape was driving east and exiting a curve on Farm-to-Market Road 297.

The Ford was unknowingly approaching a two-vehicle crash in the roadway that happened moments earlier.

Due to it being dark, officials say the driver did not see the disabled vehicles on the road in time to stop. The driver attempted to move between the two vehicles to avoid colliding.

Ricardo Pinon Cuevas of Cactus was in the roadway between the two vehicles.

The driver did not see Cuevas in the road until it was too late and struck him.

Cuevas was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.