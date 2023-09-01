Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DPS: SUV strikes, kills man trying to avoid crash near Cactus

DPS officials say a man is dead after being hit by an SUV trying to avoid a crash Thursday...
DPS officials say a man is dead after being hit by an SUV trying to avoid a crash Thursday morning near Cactus.(KAUZ)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a man is dead after being hit by an SUV trying to avoid a crash Thursday morning near Cactus.

Officials say around 4:30 a.m., a 2018 Ford Escape was driving east and exiting a curve on Farm-to-Market Road 297.

The Ford was unknowingly approaching a two-vehicle crash in the roadway that happened moments earlier.

Due to it being dark, officials say the driver did not see the disabled vehicles on the road in time to stop. The driver attempted to move between the two vehicles to avoid colliding.

Ricardo Pinon Cuevas of Cactus was in the roadway between the two vehicles.

The driver did not see Cuevas in the road until it was too late and struck him.

Cuevas was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Court documents show cocaine seized during a Monday drug seizure in Oldham County was valued in...
Cocaine seized during drug bust in Oldham County worth nearly $5 million
Jaysen Braman (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man from police chase
The Canyon Police Department has set up a safe exchange area for community members meeting up...
Canyon Police Department creates safe exchange zone for online transactions

Latest News

Amarillo police: 1 man dead after being hit by car near Amarillo Boulevard
Amarillo police: 1 man dead after being hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard
Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Reynolds talks to us about their game against Canadian tonight and more!
Chris Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster
SPORTS DRIVE: Chris Caray tells us about the Sod Poodle's current series against Midland and more!
Kevin Hurn, Silverton Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Hurn talks about last week's win against Paducah, team spirits and more!