City of Amarillo service hours to change in honor of Labor Day
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In recognition of Labor Day, some schedules for the City of Amarillo services will temporarily change next week.
On Monday, here are offices and services that will be closed:
- City Hall
- Amarillo City Transit
- Brush sites and the city landfill
- The Amarillo Public Libraries
- Amarillo Municipal Court
The schedule for solid waste trash pickup will look like this:
- For residential customers, Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday. All other routes will follow their normal schedule.
- For commercial customers, Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. All other routes will follow their normal schedule.
- Curbside collection is not available on Monday.
All city golf courses and the Warford Activity Center will have normal hours of operation on Monday.
