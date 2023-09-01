City of Amarillo service hours to change in honor of Labor Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In recognition of Labor Day, some schedules for the City of Amarillo services will temporarily change next week.

On Monday, here are offices and services that will be closed:

City Hall

Amarillo City Transit

Brush sites and the city landfill

The Amarillo Public Libraries

Amarillo Municipal Court

The schedule for solid waste trash pickup will look like this:

For residential customers, Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday. All other routes will follow their normal schedule.

For commercial customers, Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. All other routes will follow their normal schedule.

Curbside collection is not available on Monday.

All city golf courses and the Warford Activity Center will have normal hours of operation on Monday.

