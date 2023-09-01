Amarillo police: 1 man dead after being hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a man is dead after being hit by an SUV in an incident last night.

According to law enforcement, at around 10:14 p.m., officers were called to the west side of the Amarillo Boulevard and Ong Street on a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say the SUV was going westbound on Amarillo Boulevard when 31-year-old Marcos Stone attempted to run across the road in front of the SUV.

The driver wasn’t able to stop in time, hitting the man. Stone was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Amarillo PD Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating the incident.

