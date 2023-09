AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews have put out a trash fire Friday morning near Grand Street.

Details are limited, but the fire was at Amarillo Metals Recycling, which is near railroad tracks.

At this time, crews on scene say there are no injuries reported.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

