Xcel Energy provides updates on smart meter installation in Amarillo, Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy continues to work on installing new advanced smart meters across Amarillo and Canyon.

Last month Xcel reported that they have installed close to 18,000 meters across various neighborhoods so far.

“We’re looking at anything we can do to bring costs down and the first thing you have to have is information. You have to know, what am I spending on, and this will provide that for customers and then you can already see what’s happening with your usage in fifteen minute intervals looking back,” said Senior Media Relations Representative for Xcel Wes Reeves.

Those who have already received a smart meter are now able to check their usage on Xcel’s website.

“When you do get the meter installed, currently you are able to go into XcelEnergy.com to my account and some us already have credentials for doing that or you just sign in and put a password in,” said Reeves.

Xcel urges it’s customers to reach out for accurate information about the meters if they have questions.

“It’s been tested, it’s been used for many years in many places so we know a lot about it, so just come to us and ask. If you hear something that sounds kind of crazy, come to us and we can tell you, you know here’s what it is,” Reeves said.

The company will continue to put up meters in various neighborhoods.

“We will communicate more precisely once we get ready to actually do it, so when we move into neighborhoods we’re gonna be knocking on doors and putting door hangers and providing a little more specific detail,” says Reeves.

He says as Xcel moves forward, they will continue to enhance features on the website as well as on their app, allowing customers to do more.

For those who refuse to have the smart meter installed, Reeves says that will reflect as a $16 charge every month to have someone read the meter in person.

