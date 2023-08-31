Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland

FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland, area with 38 passengers aboard around 3:30 a.m.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVAGE, Md. (AP) — One person died and 18 others were injured in a wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus on a Maryland highway, police said.

The driver of an SUV died early Thursday when the vehicle, which was driving on the wrong side of the highway, hit the bus, according to police. The crash injured the bus driver and 17 bus passengers.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage area with 38 passengers aboard around 3:30 a.m. when it collided with a Buick Enclave that was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes, Howard County police said in a news release. Savage is 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) southwest of Baltimore.

The man who was driving the Buick died at the scene. The bus driver and injured passengers were taken to area hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Police expect to release the man’s name later Thursday after his next of kin has been notified, department spokesperson Lori Boone said in an email.

Boone said police did not have details of the bus’s itinerary.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrested 17 sex offenders and arrested a wanted Idaho man during their annual...
Amarillo police: 17 arrested during annual sex offender compliance check
Jaysen Braman (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man from police chase
Today, Potter County unanimously voted to terminate facilities director Nicholas Wade and...
Potter County unanimously votes to terminate facilities director
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a...
Multiple fire crews respond to house, structure fires on Beta Lane

Latest News

FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
‘We’ll … kill you:’ Election workers get threats, warnings they’ll be lynched, US government says
Court documents show cocaine seized during a Monday drug seizure in Oldham County was valued in...
Cocaine seized during drug bust in Oldham County worth nearly $5 million
The 79th annual Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Rodeo returns to Boys Ranch this Saturday, Sept. 2.
79th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo returns this Saturday
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself