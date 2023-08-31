Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tascosa’s Ken Plunk prepared for another battle with Midland Legacy

VIDEO: Tascosa’s Ken Plunk prepared for another battle with Midland Legacy
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels are heading down to Midland this week to square off against the Rebels of Midland Legacy.

Over the past five years, the Tascosa Rebels have a 2-3 record against their mascot counterparts. Though they just barely trail in terms of head-to-head record, they have managed to post a +12 point differential in those games over that same span.

Last season, Buffalo Stadium in Canyon served as the psuedo home field for Tascosa as they took down Midland Legacy 48-27.

Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk feels facing a team like Legacy is vital in getting his players ready for district play.

“They’re a good football team. “ Plunk said of Midland Legacy. “If you’re gonna play Midland Legacy, you’re gonna play a good football team. We want to play good football teams in the non-district to prepare us for district.”

When Tascosa resided in 6A four years ago, the two times matched up as district foes. Since then, Plunk has made it a point to keep the team on the schedule.

“We’ve had just battles with them through the years.” Plunk said. “Coach Hardman and I of Midland Legacy, we talk quite often and we feel it’s turned into a really good matchup and it makes both of us better.”

The matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. on September 1st, one of four road games for Tascosa over the next five weeks. One of those “road” games, however, will be the matchup with Amarillo High on September 22nd at Buffalo Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches
Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a...
Multiple fire crews respond to house, structure fires on Beta Lane
Amarillo police arrested 17 sex offenders and arrested a wanted Idaho man during their annual...
Amarillo police: 17 arrested during annual sex offender compliance check
Today, Potter County unanimously voted to terminate facilities director Nicholas Wade and...
Potter County unanimously votes to terminate facilities director
One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into...
Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase

Latest News

Deyvision De Los Santos homers in Sod Poodles loss to Midland.
Sod Poodles fall to Midland Rockhounds in Game 2 of series
Bushland and Canadian face off in Game of the Week.
Bushland and Candadian set for clash of non-district foes
WT Football is back
College football is back, Buffs open season on the road against Western Colorado on Saturday
Caprock and Palo Duro are set to square off on Friday in a non-district rivalry game.
Caprock, Palo Duro set to play at Dick Bivins on Friday