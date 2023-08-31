Sunshine Rules The Outlook

We began the day with some very nice weather conditions with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Cool mornings will continue in the outlook, but a late summer regime will allow the heat to build in for a couple of hours each afternoon for awhile. Highs today will be in the mid 90s shifting to the upper 90s beginning tomorrow. Sunny skies and upper 90s will then persist through the Labor Day weekend. Rain chances are minimal as high pressure aloft takes over the paattern.

