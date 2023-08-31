Summer Heat Returns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! We can say goodbye to the comfortable days, as temperatures look to build back into the mid to upper 90′s for most of the region today. Sunshine will dominate the area with skies staying mostly clear, accompanied by south winds at about 10-20 mph. Tomorrow might be a couple degrees hotter with some places inching closer to triple digits. The weekend will remain hot and sunny, making for a hot but good Labor Day Weekend grilling forecast. Not much relief is in sight in the way of cooler temperatures or rain chances.

