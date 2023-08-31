SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Berkeley Adams, Brooke Alverson and Sean Hargrove

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Berkeley Adams, Brooke Alverson and Sean Hargrove on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Berkeley Adams, KCBD Sports:

KCBD Sports Reporter and Anchor Berkeley Adams chats with us about community excitement for high school football in West Texas, what matchups she’s looking forward to and more!

Brooke Alverson, WT Athletic Communications:

WT Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Brooke Alverson talks to us about athletes’ energy and excitement, what she looks forward to for WT’s sports teams and more!

Sean Hargrove, Amarillo College Athletic Director:

New Amarillo College Athletic Director Sean Hargrove tells us about coaching cross country runners, recruiting local athletes and more!

