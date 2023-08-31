Who's Hiring?
Safety efforts at Lake Meredith ahead of anticipated Labor Day weekend crowds

As Labor Day approaches, families are gearing up for a weekend of outdoor fun at Lake Meredith.
As Labor Day approaches, families are gearing up for a weekend of outdoor fun at Lake Meredith.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - As Labor Day approaches, families are gearing up for a weekend of outdoor fun at Lake Meredith.

With the high levels and hot temperatures there is an expected surge in crowds, water safety is being amplified this holiday weekend to keep everyone safe.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people, it’s gonna be a little crowded here at Lake Meredith, especially at the launch ramp areas and the gathering areas like the few beaches that we do have are going to be fairly crowded,” said Eric Smith, superintendent, Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

With the expected influx of visitors, authorities are taking a proactive approach to water safety, over the weekend they’ll be performing standard water safety inspections.

“Things like life jackets for everybody who’s on board the vessel that are readily accessible, life jackets that are worn by anyone who’s less than 13 years of age while the vessel is underway. Fire extinguishers, horns, whistles, sound producing devices. Also we’re going to be looking for type four PFDs or personal flotation devices for any boats that are 16 foot and longer and we’re also going to be ensuring that boat registration and certificate and numbers are current and on the vessels,” said Ryan Hunter, Texas Game Warden, Potter and Randall counties.

Officials are also urging boaters to plan for a designated driver if alcohol is to be consumed on board.

A new law set to take effect on September 1st will heighten penalties for intoxicated boating.

“If you’re operating a boat intoxicated, while there’s a child in the vessel, that’s going to be a felony, so just remind people you can have fun and just moderate the alcohol for the drivers and always remember that designated driver whether you’re on land or on the water,” said Smith.

Authorities encourage you to come up with a plan now for the weekend and check your boat and equipment beforehand to ensure safety on the water.

