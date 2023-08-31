Project Clean Up: One year report card, clean up effort a strong success

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean up has now been helping in making Amarillo beautiful for almost a full year and it’s been a successful 12 months.

The Fuller and Son’s Crew has been doing something most people don’t want to do, getting down and getting dirty to make the city a better place to live.

Their efforts have helped out so many by having their areas picked up, straightened up and cleaned up.

Associations with Elite Clean Up, West Texas A&M Students, GEM Technologies and the City of Amarillo have made this clean up effort rise above all other clean up projects in the Panhandle.

A need has been filled to provide roll-off containers for trash in several parks around the city and at the library downtown.

20 neighborhoods have been cleaned, that’s 172,000 pounds of debris, furniture and trash removed from neighborhood alleys and streets. That’s over 100 tons.

It has been an all out assault to clean alleys, streets and other areas.

If you know of a neighborhood that needs to be cleaned up, straightened up and cleaned up, click here.

We all should continue to do our part to keep Amarillo clean and beautiful.

