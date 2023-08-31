Late Summer Making A Return

Morning weather was outstanding today as we started in the upper 50s, but late summer afternoon heat has quickly returned and will linger for several days. Weather conditions, although very quiet, are becoming less and less comfortable with mid to upper 90s across our area today. This trend will lock in for several days with comfortable lows in the 60s giving way to above normal high temperatures in the hot category. Upper 90s will be present tomorrow afternoon as well as the remainder of the Labor Day weekend. Temps above 90 will be here to start next week, but perhaps a brief dip in heat with some rain chances may be possible around the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.