Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Idalou police chief ‘dragged’ after suspect flees from traffic stop

Cross-county police chase
Cross-county police chase(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is in custody after fleeing in his car from a traffic stop and “dragging” the Idalou chief of police.

Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Police Chief Eric Williams pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of 7th Street and Walnut Street, according to a release from the City of Idalou.

When he approached the car, Williams smelled marijuana and asked the three individuals inside to exit, according to the release. All three people, including driver Devin Gandall, got out of the vehicle.

Gandall later got back into the car and put it in reverse, “dragging Chief Williams,” according to the release. Williams was left with minor injuries.

Gandall drove away from the traffic stop, resulting in a police chase. He drove east out of Lubbock County, crossing into Crosby County. He was finally stopped in Floyd County and taken into custody.

“The City of Idalou would like to thank all responding agencies for their assistance,” the release stated.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Court documents show cocaine seized during a Monday drug seizure in Oldham County was valued in...
Cocaine seized during drug bust in Oldham County worth nearly $5 million
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
The Canyon Police Department has set up a safe exchange area for community members meeting up...
Canyon Police Department creates safe exchange zone for online transactions
Jaysen Braman (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man from police chase

Latest News

Longtime area farmer donates vast tractor collection to future generations
GOOD NEWS: Longtime area farmer donates vast tractor collection to future generations
Hereford ISD superintendent, Sheri Blankenship, was named a top five finalist for the Texas...
Hereford ISD superintendent named top five finalist for TASB Superintendent of the Year
Amarillo College
‘Amarillo is only as strong as its college’: AC president departs, leaving behind a legacy
Xcel Energy continues to work on installing new advanced smart meters across Amarillo and Canyon.
Xcel Energy provides updates on smart meter installation in Amarillo, Canyon
Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon