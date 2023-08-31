Hereford ISD superintendent named top five finalist for TASB Superintendent of the Year

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford ISD superintendent Sheri Blankenship was named a top five finalist for the Texas Association of School Boards, Superintendent of the Year.

Blankenship began her career in education in 1996, later becoming superintendent in 2016.

“At Hereford we are committed to children, dedicated to excellence, all means all and we try to live that out. Do we get it right every day? No, we are just like anybody else. But we do work hard and we want what’s best for our students,” said Blankenship.

Earlier this year, Blankenship was also named Region 16′s Superintendent of the Year. After winning at a regional level, Blankenship says she is honored to be nominated at a state level and hopes this will shine a light on the Panhandle.

“It was a little overwhelming. It was a great opportunity though, it’s a great thing for Hereford ISD. But of the things I’ve shared is this honor is not about me, this honor is about our district and about our team,” she said.

Blankenship wears many hats as superintendent for the school district and carries the title of president of the Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce.

“She cares about the entire community, just not you know her concentration. And so therefore, it shows the leadership that she has to be involved in so many different organizations. And making sure that we are all working together for not only the community, but especially for our kids,” said Junie Wagner, director of Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce.

The next stage of the competition is at the end of September at the Texas Association of School Administrators Convention, where the winner will be announced.

For a list of other finalists, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.