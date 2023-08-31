Who's Hiring?
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (CNN) - Officials in Wisconsin are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”

Platteville Police were called to a park last Friday about a dog running loose. She immediately ran up to an officer’s car and hopped right in.

The officer noticed the dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”

The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)

Police are searching for Lola’s owners, so they can figure out what happened.

Lola is up for adoption, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

