College football is back, Buffs open season on the road against Western Colorado on Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - College football is finally back! The West Texas A&M Buffs kickoff their season this Saturday on the road against Western Colorado. They will be back at Buffalo Stadium the following Saturday to take on Adams State.

The Buffs have been hard at work all fall camp under the new leadership of head coach Josh Lynn and his coaching staff.

“I mean we’re excited,” Coach Lynn said. “It’s a good time to be around, and all in all we got out of camp healthy which is important. We’re ready to play our first game here.”

One of the biggest focus’ of fall camp was team bonding for the program.

“We’re really working on team chemistry,” junior linebacker Tyrie Tipton said. “If you don’t have no team chemistry, you’re not gonna win any games, because everybody is gonna be an individual and stuff like that. If you have everybody together, then you are bound for success.”

The team seems to really appreciate the excitement and the new culture that Lynn and his staff have brought to this program.

“Ahh it’s real fun,” Tipton said. “He’s very, he’s like a big kid, that’s what I tell all of my friends. He’s just very energetic and I feel like that’s what you need in a football team.”

As for Coach Lynn, he’s excited to be back on the field this Saturday. Of course, being a first year coach at a new program, that comes with some nerves.

“New school, new system. We’re playing a pretty good football team. I get nervous anyways, so it just kind of multiples it,” Coach Lynn said.

Kickoff is Saturday against Western Colorado at 2 p.m. Central Time at Katy O. Rady Field in Gunnison, Colorado.

