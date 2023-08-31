Cocaine seized during drug bust in Oldham County worth nearly $5 million

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Cocaine seized during a Monday drug seizure in Oldham County was valued in nearly $5 million.

According to court documents, about 1:34 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was working on I-40 in Oldham County when he saw a black 2022 Cadillac CTS, driven by 51-year-old Brian Davis, of Ohio.

The Cadillac, which was a rental car, was traveling east on I-40 near mile marker 45.

The trooper saw that the Cadillac was speeding and pulled the car over. The speed limit was 75 mph and the Cadillac was going 78 mph, court documents show.

During the traffic stop, the trooper picked up on several criminal indicators and requested consent to search the car.

The trooper believed that Davis and the passenger were possibly involved in some type of criminal activity and the area was known for drug trafficking.

Davis denied the trooper consent to search the car and a K-9 was called for back up. The canine smelt narcotics coming from the car, leading to a probable cause search of the car, according to court documents.

Authorities found two large luggage bags with five large bundles, later identified as cocaine, in the trunk. The five bundles weighed about 137 pounds.

Davis and the passenger were detained for further investigation.

During an interview with authorities, court documents state Davis admitted that he knew he was transporting drugs, but said he didn’t know it was cocaine.

Davis said he believed he was traveling with marijuana.

When authorities asked him if the passenger knew of the drugs, Davis stated the passenger had no knowledge and was just riding along.

Davis faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth nearly $5 million.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.