Coast X Coast Foundation’s motorcade honoring fallen special forces, makes a stop in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coast X Coast Foundation, a motorcycle procession, rode into town honoring fallen special forces.

This ride was a part of the Coast to Coast 10th annual ride, where the motorcycle procession goes from the West Coast to Virginia where they pay tribute to fallen United States Special Operation Forces soldiers.

Amarillo Police Department Motorcycle Unit and Randall County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association from Dalhart.

Around 40 motorcycles and families of fallen special forces met up at Reed Beverage in Amarillo, for one stop of the many the foundation will make on their way to the East Coast.

Mayor Cole Stanley also joined the celebration to proclaim August 30th, 2023 as “Ride for the Fallen Day”.

“It means a great deal to me. John 15 says ‘No greater love hath a man than he laid down his life for his friends,’ and so what we’re here to talk about today and to remember is, those men and women that lay down their lives so that we can enjoy the food, the drink, and the fellowship together,” says Stanley

Johnny Wilson, Coast X Coast Director of Operations says this ride means a lot to him because he knew a lot of the men they are honoring this year and in years past. One of his best friends, Ryan Sevarde, was the reason the organization started.

“We want to make it a positive thing. Let’s jump on motorcycles and see what we can do to kind of help ourselves and help each other. And then it turned into paying medical bills for friends of ours then it just kind of started growing on it. So it’s actually really special to me,” says Wilson.

The money raised is used to help soldiers and their families with anything they need. Wilson says right now they are focused on suicide prevention.

“Honestly, it’s very healing for us as board members. As Johnny said before, we know a lot of these people that are on these lists and shirts and so it’s very, it’s great treatment for us as well. But it also brings a family together,” says Joseph Mooney, Lead Rider for Coast X Coast.

The motorcycle procession continues tomorrow where they will head to Dallas. The ride will end on the morning of September 9th at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

