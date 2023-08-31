Who's Hiring?
Canyon Police Department creates safe exchange zone for online transactions

The Canyon Police Department has set up a safe exchange area for community members meeting up for online transactions.(Canyon Police Department - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department has set up a safe exchange area for community members meeting up for online transactions.

Officials say the safe exchange zone is set up to make exchanges for transactions made through websites like Craiglist or Facebook Marketplace safe and to provide a little bit of comfort.

The zone is set up in the parking lot shared by the Cole Community Center and Canyon City Hall.

Officials say the area is under 24-hour surveillance and is located across from the police department.

