‘Amarillo is only as strong as its college’: AC president departs, leaving behind a legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart’s last Board of Regents meeting as president of Amarillo College was yesterday.

Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart has been the president of Amarillo College for the past 9 years.

Since 2014, the college has achieved several accomplishments, tripling student completion rates and being named the top community college in the nation.

Lowery-Hart said, “We’ve won every major recognition that you can in higher education,” but his biggest achievement was leading the college through financial turmoil.

“In the beginning, there was a lot of uncertainty and fear and I think once we rooted ourselves in our students and realized that what she needed from us, it led to a transformation that I could never have predicted,” said Lowery-Hart.

He is headed to Austin Community College as their new chancellor.

Lowery-Hart says his departure is bittersweet, but that his time in Amarillo has shaped and prepared him to help a new community and its students.

As for the ones he leaves behind in Amarillo, many describe his presidency as pivotal.

“He leaves a legacy of loving our students to success and pulling our community together — and I’m gonna get teary — just, you know, moving us forward and looking to the future in a way that all institutions and organizations need to do,” said Anette Carlisle, chair of the Board of Regents of Amarillo College.

In his absence, Lowery-Hart says in the next 5 years he expects Amarillo College to continue on a path of excellence.

“That the culture of caring is still rooted as the foundation of this college but has expanded and grown, that its graduation rates have continued to climb, and then it continues to be a place that inspires the rest of the country with a message of loving students to success,” said Lowery-Hart.

Amarillo College is working with Aspen College’s excellence program to conduct interviews and find key attributes for the next president. There will also be a search advisory committee appointed to review applicants.

“We want to know what is our guiding star for moving forward for Amarillo College and for our community,” said Carlisle.

Since the beginning of his presidency, Lowery-Hart has said that Amarillo is only as strong as its college.

“And right now, this college is strong, and that means that Amarillo is strong and I can’t wait to be inspired by what they create next,” said Lowery-Hart.

His presidency at Amarillo College will come to a close at the end of September. Vice President of Student Affairs, Denise Skinner, has been appointed as interim president while interviews for a permanent replacement are underway.

