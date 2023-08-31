Amarillo firefighters collecting money for MDA ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters are collecting money for the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association’s “Fill the Boot” campaign starting Thursday.

Firefighters are at several intersections across Amarillo raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The MDA is working to cure muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other related diseases that limit strength and movement in children and adults.

The Amarillo Professional Firefighters Association Local 542 are across the city with boots collecting money at several major intersections. They are collecting money through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

“They do go to locals, they go to treatment, care and research for all of them. We do have local people that have benefited from it. We haven’t had anyone in the last few years come and get involved, but I know they have in the past,” said Wade Malone, Amarillo Fire Department Lieutenant.

The Amarillo firefighters are the eighth largest contributor in Texas and Oklahoma.

