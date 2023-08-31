79th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo returns this Saturday

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - The 79th annual Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Rodeo returns to Boys Ranch this Saturday, Sept. 2.

Organizers say events will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with Adventure Fest, a celebration with games, animal encounters and a visit from a community icon. A BBQ lunch featuring famous Boys Ranch fried pies will follow at noon.

The rodeo will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and includes events from mutton bustin’ to roping to barrel racing and more.

“The Boys Ranch rodeo has taken place since 1945 and is a cornerstone event for our organization,” said Richard Nedelkoff, president and CEO of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch. “I believe it’s a true testament to the work we do in our various programs to foster confidence and create connection.”

General admission tickets are $15 while box seats are $20. Children under 6 have free admission.

Tickets can be purchased online on the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch website, over the phone at 806-687-3722 or at the gate on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.