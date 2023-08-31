Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 orphaned baby mountain lions find new home at animal sanctuary after losing their mother

These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after being brought in just weeks after being born. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An animal sanctuary in Arizona has taken in a pair of orphaned baby mountain lions.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale received the adorable cubs after their mother was hit and killed by a vehicle. She desperately tried to return to her cubs but died just as she reached them.

The orphaned lions were just weeks old when they were brought to the sanctuary and have been receiving care at their new forever home. The cubs currently live in a spacious indoor enclosure and are vaccinated and protected from extreme temperatures.

These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after...
These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after being brought in just weeks after being born.(Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)

As the young lions make Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center their permanent home, the center is also asking for the public’s help to name them while collecting donations for their care.

According to the sanctuary, the animal care team hopes the naming contest will raise awareness of the vital funds needed to care for and support the animal’s development.

“It will not only educate the public but also raise much-needed funds for these animals and everything we do. We are excited about the journey ahead in helping to raise and rehabilitate the two cubs here at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center,” Linda Searles, the center’s founder and director, said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrested 17 sex offenders and arrested a wanted Idaho man during their annual...
Amarillo police: 17 arrested during annual sex offender compliance check
Jaysen Braman (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man from police chase
Today, Potter County unanimously voted to terminate facilities director Nicholas Wade and...
Potter County unanimously votes to terminate facilities director
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a...
Multiple fire crews respond to house, structure fires on Beta Lane

Latest News

Xcel Energy continues to work on installing new advanced smart meters across Amarillo and Canyon.
Xcel Energy provides updates on smart meter installation in Amarillo, Canyon
Willis Rockwood, a World War II veteran, is celebrating 100 years of life.
‘Me and Moses went to kindergarten’: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with jokes and stories
A video shows a man being robbed and attacked outside of his home.
Video shows man being robbed and attacked outside of his home
Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Man sentenced for high speed chase, claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in Clarendon
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Residents pick through rubble, navigate clogged roads and live without power after Hurricane Idalia