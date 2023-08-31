Who's Hiring?
15th annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show set for Saturday

Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show raises money for rewards, student programs (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show raises money for rewards, student programs (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 15th annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show is happening this weekend.

The car show is Sep. 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the north and south exhibit halls in the Amarillo Civic Center.

There will be many cars to see and vendor booths to stop at.

General admission is $5 and children 10 and under get in free.

Anyone wanting to show off their car can register here.

