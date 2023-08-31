15th annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show set for Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 15th annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show is happening this weekend.
The car show is Sep. 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the north and south exhibit halls in the Amarillo Civic Center.
There will be many cars to see and vendor booths to stop at.
General admission is $5 and children 10 and under get in free.
Anyone wanting to show off their car can register here.
