15th annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 15th annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show is happening this weekend.

The car show is Sep. 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the north and south exhibit halls in the Amarillo Civic Center.

There will be many cars to see and vendor booths to stop at.

General admission is $5 and children 10 and under get in free.

Anyone wanting to show off their car can register here.

