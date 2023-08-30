WTAMU upgrades to SafeZone to better protect students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is keeping students safe this year by adding an app in which one push of a button opens communication with university police.

WTAMU is upgrading to the app SafeZone, which will allow two-way communication between students and police. Having an app allows University Police Department to send alerts directly to students.

“Students are continuously glued to their phones,” said Kyle Hawbaker, assistant chief of University Police at WTAMU. “This app gives us a way to reach that population that’s just the way the world is right now everything is device-oriented.”

The UPD can send out alerts and students can reach out if they need assistance. When a button is pushed, the app pinpoints your geolocation to let University police know where they need to respond.

“Clicking on the app, being able to get in touch with someone whether I need help, whether I have an emergency and not having to search for a number or try to pull out my phone to hurry and dial 911,” said Alexis McGill, a student at WT. “I can just go straight to my app and know that I’ll be safe.”

The app has several features but the four main buttons are; emergency for issues where you’d call 911, general for questions or if you need assistance in a non-emergency situation, first aid for a medical emergency, and mental well-being will connect you to counseling services or a hotline.

“Safety is not really a huge concern at West Texas A&M but when things do happen it is nice to know that there’s constant communication from UPD or somebody of authority telling you what going on,” said Daniel Taylor, a student at WT.

Other features include the check-in, where students can set a time limit for a location, and if they don’t return to the set place, UPD will be notified. The app also allows students to share their cameras with responding officers in an emergency allowing UPD to respond accordingly.

“The SafeZone app allows us to find more information, report incidents, and respond accordingly,” said Krystal Czesnowski, clery compliance officer with UPD at WTAMU. “We make sure everyone feels safe even if they’re just walking home from a late class.”

Czesnowski says to use the app to its full potential, you should turn on notifications to receive alerts. SafeZone is an additional tool WT is using to keep its status as one of the safest universities.

The app is available in any app store. All current students, staff, and faculty are pre-registered with their network email addresses. To sign in, use WT credentials.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.