Very Warm Stretch Ahead

Very uneventful weather is shaping up for the rest of the week as high pressure aloft begins to spread back across our area. While mornings will continue to be nice and cool, afternoons will be rather warm to hot. Mid 90s will prevail tomorrow with temps trending up into the upper 90s by Friday and lasting through the Labor Day weekend. Skies will be dominated by sunshine with little chance of rain in the foreseeable future. Light winds should continue for a couple of days in this overall tranquil weather pattern.

