Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Very Warm Stretch Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Very uneventful weather is shaping up for the rest of the week as high pressure aloft begins to spread back across our area. While mornings will continue to be nice and cool, afternoons will be rather warm to hot. Mid 90s will prevail tomorrow with temps trending up into the upper 90s by Friday and lasting through the Labor Day weekend. Skies will be dominated by sunshine with little chance of rain in the foreseeable future. Light winds should continue for a couple of days in this overall tranquil weather pattern.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches
Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a...
Multiple fire crews respond to house, structure fires on Beta Lane
Amarillo police arrested 17 sex offenders and arrested a wanted Idaho man during their annual...
Amarillo police: 17 arrested during annual sex offender compliance check
Today, Potter County unanimously voted to terminate facilities director Nicholas Wade and...
Potter County unanimously votes to terminate facilities director
One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into...
Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase

Latest News

Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Cool Mornings, But Hotter Afternoons
Early Wednesday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Heating Back Up