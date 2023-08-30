Who's Hiring?
United Family donates $500,000 to charities across Texas, New Mexico

The United Family has raised and donated $500,000 to several Texas and New Mexico charities...
By Kristin Rodin
Aug. 30, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family has raised and donated $500,000 to several Texas and New Mexico charities through the annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament.

Organizers say donations were presented to 26 groups Sunday in recognition of the golf tournament.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said the event continues to be a core part of United’s charitable work thanks to the generosity of the company’s vendor partners. He said this tournament remains special because of the funds’ impact on communities across the The United Family’s trade area.

“Making a positive impact on our communities is at the heart of our mission and, after all these years, the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be a major part of that,” said Hopper. “The nonprofit organizations, including United Way, who benefit from this tournament do an outstanding job of making our communities better. We know these funds will greatly impact the thousands of people they serve.”

Organizers say more than 600 golfers from across the country hit the links for the charity tournament over the two-day event August 27 and 28.

Some of the 26 tournament beneficiaries include:

  • Dallam-Hartley Counties United Way
  • Deaf Smith United Way
  • Hutchinson County United Way
  • Lubbock Area United Way
  • Ochiltree United Way
  • United Way Amarillo and Canyon
  • United Way of Moore County
  • United Way of Eastern New Mexico
  • Pampa United Way

“It goes without saying that this tournament would not be the same without the amazing relationships of our vendor partners,” said Hopper. “Not only does this event support an important cause, but it also allows relationships between like-minded companies who are focused on helping their communities grow even more. That’s why it means so much to all of us.”

Since its inception in the 1990s, the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament has raised more than $6,000,000 for nonprofit organizations in across Texas and New Mexico.

