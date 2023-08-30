Who's Hiring?
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/1

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These are the games TPSN and NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams for this week.

WATCH

You can watch the Palo Duro vs Caprock game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch the Perryton vs Canyon game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

LISTEN

You can listen the Randall vs Clovis game on Friday at 6 p.m. here.

You can listen to the West Plains vs Midland Greenwood game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Cleveland, NM game on Friday at 6 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Midland Legacy game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Caprock game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Perryton game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Palo Duro vs Caprock game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch a replay of the Perryton vs Canyon game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

