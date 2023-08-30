SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Backhus, Shawn Roof and this week’s Pick Em’s!

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kyle Backhus, Shawn Roof or this week’s High School Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kyle Backhus, Former Amarillo Sod Poodles LHP:

Former Amarillo Sod Poodles LHP Kyle Backhus talks to us about his recent call up to the Triple-A Reno Aces, reflects on his time with Amarillo and more!

Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager:

Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager Shawn Roof talks to us about the playoff race heating up, the current series their playing against Midland and more!

Week 2′s High School Pick Em’s:

Rylee Robinson, Kj Doyle, Preston Moore, Mike Rodin and Alissa Spangler give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 2 of football!

