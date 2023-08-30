Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Backhus, Shawn Roof and this week’s Pick Em’s!

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Backhus, Shawn Roof and this week’s Pick Em’s!
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Backhus, Shawn Roof and this week’s Pick Em’s!
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kyle Backhus, Shawn Roof or this week’s High School Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kyle Backhus, Former Amarillo Sod Poodles LHP:

Former Amarillo Sod Poodles LHP Kyle Backhus talks to us about his recent call up to the Triple-A Reno Aces, reflects on his time with Amarillo and more!

Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager:

Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager Shawn Roof talks to us about the playoff race heating up, the current series their playing against Midland and more!

Week 2′s High School Pick Em’s:

Rylee Robinson, Kj Doyle, Preston Moore, Mike Rodin and Alissa Spangler give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 2 of football!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches
Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a...
Multiple fire crews respond to house, structure fires on Beta Lane
Amarillo police arrested 17 sex offenders and arrested a wanted Idaho man during their annual...
Amarillo police: 17 arrested during annual sex offender compliance check
Today, Potter County unanimously voted to terminate facilities director Nicholas Wade and...
Potter County unanimously votes to terminate facilities director
One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into...
Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase

Latest News

Week 2′s High School Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: NewsChannel 10's Sports team gives us their High School Pick Em's!
Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager
SPORTS DRIVE: Manager Shawn Roof talks to us about the playoff race, their current series and more!
Kyle Backhus, Former Amarillo Sod Poodles LHP
SPORTS DRIVE: Former Sod Poodle Kyle Backhus tells us about getting called up to Reno and more!
Randall tennis beats Canyon tennis in district action.
Randall tennis wins close matchup with Canyon