Ryan Pennington big plays highlight Amarillo High volleyball win over Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down the Canyon Lady Eagles on Tuesday night.

The win moves the Lady Sandies to 21-4 on the season, dropping Canyon to 11-14.

Amarillo High outside hitter Ryan Pennington made some highlight plays in the first set including a big-time dig to keep a point alive. That play forced a Canyon timeout as Pennington celebrated with her teammates and coaches.

The Lady Sandies took the first set before Canyon bounced back to take the second. Ultimately, it was Amarillo High easily taking the final two sets and claimed victory.

Next up, Amarillo High hits the road to face San Angelo Central while Canyon matches up against Caprock next Tuesday.

