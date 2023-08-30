Randall tennis wins close matchup with Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders tennis team took down Canyon 10-9 in district action on Tuesday.

The Raiders led 4-3 after the doubles matchups and followed that up by splitting singles matchups (4-2 in girls singles, 2-4 in boys singles) to take the victory.

It was Micah Perkins for the Raiders clinching the 10th win for Randall and securing victory.

