Potter, Randall County Sheriff’s Offices to benefit from Senate Bill 22

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas legislature is passing Senate Bill 22, establishing a grant system that will boost rural law enforcement efforts by $330 million.

Grants will be given to rural county sheriff’s offices in Texas with populations less than $300,000.

The amount of money given is dependent on population size:

Less than 10,000 = Up to $250,000

Less than 50,000 but more than 10,000 = $350,000

More than 50,000 but less than 300,000 = $500,000

The main purpose of the grant is to set a baseline for sheriff’s, deputies, and jailers’ salaries.

Sheriff would make a minimum of $75,000 thousand a year.

Deputies would make at least $45,000 a year.

Jailers would make a minimum of $40,000 a year.

Both Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices have the possibility of receiving up to $500,000 and while they both already meet and exceed the new minimum standard, they would still use the money to increase the pay for their employees.

“It’s always nice to be able to reward them for their hard work, to let them know how much they truly are appreciated and that we do care about them and want to do everything we can to take care of them and their families,” says Hank Blanchard, Chief Deputy, Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want them to stay. We are like a family and if we can pay them that, then they’re not looking for somewhere else where they can make more money,” says Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff.

The grant money can also go toward other things such as pay raises, additional staff, vehicles, firearms, safety equipment, etc.

“Other pay incentives, which is one of the things that we’re looking at, we’re still waiting on the rules to be written on all of it,” explains Thomas.

Other agencies in the Texas Panhandle provide a monthly stipend on top of normal pay to jailers and peace officers who have certificates.

“We’re one of the few that does not. We only go to a certain level so you get a basic, intermediate, and advanced but you don’t get anything above that for pay, so that’s what we’re looking at,” says Thomas.

Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices both want the grant money to go toward their employees, to keep the staff they do have and attract more.

“You know the sheriff and I alone can’t do it. We have to have a good staff and we have to have people that that are going to stay, and that are well compensated because what they do is hard work and we know it’s hard work. We want to make sure that we take care of them as best as we possibly can,” says Blanchard.

Both Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office plan to apply for the grant come October 1st. Grants will be awarded on January 1st, 2024.

